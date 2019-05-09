Meghan Trainor can't wait for kids: "I cry when I walk by diapers"

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagicEver since Meghan Trainor married Daryl Sabara in December, she's said she wants children right away. And speaking to People on Wednesday, she says she still is impatient for the day when she becomes a mom.

“I am aggressive,” says the 25-year-old star. "I am very, like, ‘I want it, I want it now!’"

"When we went on our honeymoon, I was so inspired, I was like, ‘We should just do it now!’" she dished to People. "And then I was like, ‘Wait a second, I have to go back and work a lot.’ So, we didn’t do it."

And while she noted that she is currently not expecting, Meghan added, "I just cannot wait though. I have wanted babies forever, and my mom had [my brother and me] when she was 23 and 25, so I am like, ‘I need them now!’”

"I cry when I walk by diapers, it's a whole thing," she laughs. "My therapist is like, ‘Just wait!’"

Considering Meghan still has to release her third album and then go on a tour, it seems as though she and Daryl will have to wait quite a bit longer before they can start expanding their family.

