Meghan Trainor blames "Evil Twin" for her bad decisions on new track

Meghan Trainor is blaming all her bad decisions on her "Evil Twin" in her latest song.

The singer released the new track Friday, along with the cover art that features both a sassy Meghan and a scared Meghan, pictured side by side.

“I know I can’t tame her/I don’t even try/So let me apologize/That’s my evil twin/No it ain’t my fault/It wasn’t me at all/Don’t be mad at me/I can’t help that she’s a wild one, baby,” she sings.

Meghan revealed on Twitter that her family sings background vocals on the track. “Evil Twin” follows her previous release “Wave,” from her upcoming album Treat Myself, due out January 31.

Meghan will be hitting the road with Maroon 5 starting in May 2020.

