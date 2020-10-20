Meghan Trainor and husband expecting a baby boy

Megan Trainor has revealed that it’s “All About That Boy”: She and her husband Daryl Sabara are expecting a son.

Meghan revealed the news on Kelly Clarkson’s talk show on Tuesday. She said initially, she thought she was expecting a girl, because she went on line to read about all the things that supposedly indicate a baby’s sex, like the rate of its heartbeat. But she was wrong…it’s a boy.

Meghan made a big deal over the fact that she’d saved the news for Kelly’s show. On Instagram, she posted a clip of the moment and wrote, “So happy we got to share this with you FIRST on your amazing show! #MOMGOALS.”

When Kelly asked Meghan if she’s started buying baby items yet, Meghan admitted, “I’m just over halfway and I don’t know when to buy stuff! People want to buy me stuff, but I don’t want to have two cribs .. what do I do?! Help me!”

Meghan first announced the big news earlier this month by posting a photo of the baby’s sonogram nestled among the branches of a Christmas tree, in a nod to her upcoming holiday album, due out October 30.

By Andrea Dresdale

