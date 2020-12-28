Meghan Trainor adds new multi-million mansion to her collection

CBS via Getty Images

When Meghan Trainor welcomes her new baby early in 2021, he’ll have no shortage of choices for where he’ll be living. The real estate website Dirt reports that Meghan has shelled out $6.6 million for a new mansion in L.A. — on top of the two other multi-million-dollar homes she already owns.

According to Dirt, the new home in Encino features a state-of-the-art recording studio, gourmet kitchen, a master bedroom with balcony, a plunge pool with a waterslide and a waterfall, and a two-story guest house with a gym inside and a sports court outside. The entire property is invisible from the street thanks to 10-foot gates and huge hedges.

Meghan’s main residence, according to Dirt, has been a home in Toluca Lake which she bought for nearly $5 million in 2016, plus a smaller property in a nearby neighborhood which she bought that same year for $1.7 million.

But wait — there’s more. Meghan’s husband, Daryl Sabara, also owns two other homes: a $7.2 million property in Beverly Hills and a $9 million Bel Air mansion.

Guess you could say the Trainor/Sabara family is all about that space.

By Andrea Dresdale

