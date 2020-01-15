Meghan Markel Up To ALL Good In Canada! But They’re Still Figuring How It’s All Going To Work Out

Meghan Markle made her first public appearance since her and husband, Prince Harry, announced their desire to step back from duties as senior members of the royal family.

The Duchess of Sussex visited the Downtown Eastside Women’s Center in Vancouver, Canada on Tuesday. (January 14th) According to the organization’s Facebook page, Meghan discussed “issues affecting women in the community” while having tea with the staff.

After the announcement made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan returned to Canada with their son, Archie. The couple hopes to split their time between the United Kingdom and Canada and work to become financially independent.

The Queen released a statement saying that “we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

Do you think Meghan and Harry’s decision to be independent of the royal family is a good decision? Do you think it will change how royals are viewed?