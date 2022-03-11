Megan Thee Stallion didn’t take her collaboration with Dua Lipa lightly: “I waited till I had the perfect one”

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic / Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa smashed it out of the park with their new collab, “Sweetiest Pie,” and Meg revealed that was all by her design.

Speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the “Savage” rapper revealed how the hot track came to be. “I be seeing everybody making mashups of me and Dua songs and I’m like, ‘No, this sounds too good. We have to make a song,'” Meg explained. “So when I hit her up about it, I was like, ‘Dua, I really want us to do a song, but I got to find that right beat. It has to be perfect.'”

The Grammy winner continued, “I didn’t just send her no any track. I waited till I had the perfect one and I feel like we both came to a mutual agreement that it was greatness.”

Meg explained she wanted her collaboration to feel “organic,” too, adding, “I want us to both really thrive on it and really shine.”

Meg said working with Dua was a blast — even though she worried at first if the “Levitating” singer was unfriendly. “When I first saw her on Instagram, I was like, oh my gosh, I don’t know what it’s given. She really look kind of mean,” the rapper admitted, “When I met her, I was like, ‘Love, you might be my friend.’ She is so cool. She’s so chill.”

“It was just super easy the whole time, and I really liked that about her,” Megan said when describing what it was like working together. “Because she could be a diva, but she is just so humble. We are all divas in our own right… Shout out to a kind person in the industry because you don’t meet a lot of them.”

