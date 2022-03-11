Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa serve up new song “Sweetest Pie”

Johnny Nunez/WireImage, Karwai Tang/WireImage

After almost a week of teasing, Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion treated fans to their new song, “Sweetest Pie.”

The first-time collaborators released the track at midnight Friday, with a seductively, sweet music video to match, directed by Dave Meyers. Dua’s smooth vocals are a nice compliment to Megan’s flow as the two make use of the double entendre that is the song title.

“Uh, this the ride of your life / hold on ’cause, baby, I might / I might just give you a bite of the sweetest pie / Uh, baby, we can go fast / I’ll drive and you just lay back / I got the flavour that lasts / yeah, the sweetest pie,” the English singer-songwriter sings in the chorus.

Megan’s verses are just as suggestive and full of double meanings with lyrics like “I got cake and I know he want a slice.”

Both Dua and Megan first teased “Sweetest Pie” on their Instagrams last weekend. Dua’s post featured a tiny snippet of the song, while the “Savage” rapper showed photos of herself and Dua on a series of cakes.

In addition to the two now having a song together, fans attending Dua’s Future Nostalgia tour will possibly get the chance to see them perform together since Megan will be featured as the opening act starting March 15.

In the meantime, “Sweetest Pie” is available to stream now.

