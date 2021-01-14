Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat join the remix of Ariana Grande's "34 + 35"

It’s official! Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat will be featured on the remix of Ariana Grande’s, “34 + 35.”

The “Savage” rapper made the official announcement on her social platforms Thursday. The song’s cover art features the three ladies each wearing one of Grande’s hairstyles from the song’s video.

“Oh I’m here for this wow,” wrote one fan in the comments.

Twitter also went crazy over Megan announcing yet another female-powered collaboration, which fans predict will top the charts like her previous team-ups: “WAP” with Cardi B and “Savage” with Beyonce.

“Coming for #1, wrote one fan, while another said, “predict it right now.”

The news comes one day after Grande sent social media in a frenzy over which mystery collaboratorswould be featured on her first release of 2021.

As for Megan and Doja Cat, the two rappers may also have a joint collaboration on the way for Doja’s next album, which might also likely feature Saweetie, A$AP Ferg and more.

So what does a collab with Ariana, Megan, and Doja Cat sound like? Find out when the “34 + 35” remix drops tomorrow.

By Rachel George

