Meet your MTV VMAs host: Doja Cat

Courtesy MTV

Doja Cat is hosting this year’s MTV VMAs.

The “Kiss Me More” singer, who’s up for five trophies this year, announced the news on her Instagram Wednesday.

“I’m hosting the 2021 #VMAs this year Wowowowowowow,” she captioned the post, along with the mind blown emoji.

The gig marks her hosting debut. She’ll also be performing during the ceremony, along with Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Lorde, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and more.

The 2021 MTV VMAs will air live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on September 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

