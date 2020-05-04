Meet 'The Biebers': Justin and Hailey debut new quarantine-recorded reality show on Facebook Watch

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty ImagesJustin Bieber and his wife Hailey are giving fans an inside look at their marriage while in quarantine.

Their new weekly reality show, The Biebers on Watch, debuts today on Facebook Watch.

The 12-episode series will be a combination of self-recorded footage, and footage captured on GoPros set up around the couple's Toronto home. The premiere episode is called “Lake Day with the Biebers” and follows the couple as they visit the lake Justin used to fish in as a kid, and muse about marriage and forgiveness.

New episodes will be available Monday, Wednesday and Friday on Facebook Watch and Justin Bieber’s Facebook page.

Justin previously opened his life to cameras for his YouTube docu-series, Seasons.

