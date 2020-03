An internet sensation was born out of a bad accident. Meet Rae, the Unicorn Dog.

Rae’s mother bit her left ear off when she was a puppy. In the surgery to repair the damage, her right ear moved to the top of her head.

Rae received instant fame when a TikTok video of a trip to the vet took off.

If you haven’t figured it out yet, Rae is ear spelled backward.

Does your pet have any unique physical quirks?