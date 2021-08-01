Meet My New Puppy Purdy!

Last weekend was a tough one. My dog Joplin, who I had for 12 years passed away. My husband was just as devastated & wrote the sweetest post on Facebook…

” Some of you already know, but we recently lost Joplin to cancer. These are some of my favorite pictures. She was so full of life, right up to the end. She was gentle, sweet and always made me feel loved and safe. The scary one of her is my favorite. Though she was capable of being absolutely terrifying, she never once acted violently and I always trusted her. I love this dog and I always will. I’ve been a wreck for the last week but we are meeting a puppy tonight and we hope will bring that crazy and loving energy back into our house. Than you for 12 years of love and happiness. I wouldn’t trade it for the world and the pain I feel makes me know how much love was there. Goodbye Joplin. You are always loved and will be missed.”

This post was hard to write but I wanted to share it with you. The worst part about having a dog is knowing that they can’t live as long as us. Okay, enough of the sadness.

This is our new bundle of joy and terror. Meet Purdy!!!