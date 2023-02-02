Jeff Miles Meet Juliana and her pet frog George! Share: How about this feel good story about Juliana and George! George is a frog and he is her bestest friend in the world! Little Juliana Allon. See SWNS story SWSMfrog – Meet the toddler who is best friends with a frog – and eat breakfast, watch TV and go on walks together. Little Juliana Allon, two, begged her mum, Brandie, 39, for a pet white tree frog from the pet store in Panama City, Florida after it had been given up by its previous owner. Her mum eventually caved and purchased the frog for $40 in August 2022.