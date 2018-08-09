McDonald’s Giving Away A McGold Card And It Grants You Free Food For Life!

Owning a gold credit card has its privileges they say but only one grants you free food for life and it could be yours.

McDonalds created a McGold card back in 1965 but since so very few own one, it has become the stuff of legend. Reportedly actor Rob Lowe and Microsoft creator Bill Gates are card carrying members.

Now in an effort to promote their Mobile Order & Pay app, the fast food chain is hosting a random drawing to give away the very first one to a member of the public. Anyone who places an order using the app between August 10 and August 24 will be entered, with the winner receiving up to two meals per week for the next half century, which works out to about $51,000 in cash.

