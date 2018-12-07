McDonald’s Christmas Ornaments are a Thing!

SAN FRANCISCO - FEBRUARY 09: A sign stands outside of a McDonald's restaurant February 9, 2009 in San Francisco, California. Fast food chain restaurant McDonald's reported a 7.1 percent increase in same store sales for January as people look towards cheaper food alternatives in the weakening economy. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

You know what, it’s not too late to add decorations on your Christmas tree and McDonald’s wants to help by selling chicken nugget decorations.

You heard right, McDonald’s has Christmas decorations and you can choose from different styles like a chicken nugget bauble and chicken nugget fairy lights. “Our new Reindeer Ready campaign aims to remind customers that we are there when they need us at this time of year,” says Ben Fox Marketing Director of McDonald’s. “from a Christmas shopping coffee break to a pre-party burger or even a mid-present delivery stop.”

Do you know of someone that would really like to have these ornaments? Would you buy a 6, 10, or 20 piece of ornaments?