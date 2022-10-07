McDonald’s Boo Buckets Are Returning!

A blast from the past! Beginning October 18, the buckets will be available at participating locations nationwide.

What are McDonald’s Halloween buckets? Back in 1986, McDonald’s started offering its Happy Meal kids meal in cute little Halloween-themed buckets, which can double as a kid’s trick-or-treat pail — if they’re not out for maximum candy, that is. Happy Meals usually come in cardboard boxes shaped kind of like little houses, so the buckets were a spook-tacular treat.