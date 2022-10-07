McDonald’s Boo Buckets Are Returning!

A blast from the past! Beginning October 18, the buckets will be available at participating locations nationwide.
guess who’s coming back pic.twitter.com/7iBvLVLyhB
— McDonald’s (@McDonalds) October 6, 2022
What are McDonald’s Halloween buckets? Back in 1986, McDonald’s started offering its Happy Meal kids meal in cute little Halloween-themed buckets, which can double as a kid’s trick-or-treat pail — if they’re not out for maximum candy, that is. Happy Meals usually come in cardboard boxes shaped kind of like little houses, so the buckets were a spook-tacular treat.