“May The Fries Be With You!” Disney Reveals Full Menu At Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge!

While you’ll probably want to maximize your time to ensure you hit every ride, at some point during your visit to Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge you’ll need to eat.

Disney Parks has just revealed the full menus for each restaurant in the theme park, with offerings for just about everyone.

Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo has been done up to look like a “traveling diner for diners traveling” and will serve “farm-to-table” wares created by Chef Strono “Cookie” Tuggs.

Oga’s Cantina has a huge cocktail menu, plus beer, wine, and cider on tap, while for those who want a quick bite, Black Spire Outpost Marketplace has finger foods and snacks.

