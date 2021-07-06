MAX to perform new single “Butterflies” on ‘The Bachelorette’

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

MAX will perform his romantic new single, “Butterflies,” on the July 12 episode of ABC’s The Bachelorette.

In the episode, MAX will serenade the Bachelorette, Katie Thurston, and her date with the song, which the pop artist recently described to People magazine as “basically the sequel to my song ‘Lights Down Low.'”

MAX wrote that song for his wife, Emily, and used it as part of his marriage proposal. He says he wrote “Butterflies” to renew his vows with Emily, with whom he recently welcomed baby daughter Edie.

“The right person makes you feel the most alive, and Emily has always given me the most excitement but also the deepest grounding in being present and prioritizing our love,” he explains. “So I wanted the song’s lyrics to be direct with that.” MAX recently performed the song at a fan’s wedding.

Meanwhile, tickets are on sale for MAX’s upcoming tour at MaxMusicOfficial.com/tour. It includes stops at the Lollapalooza and Bottle Rock Napa Valley festivals, as well as shows in Chicago, L.A., San Francisco, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and his hometown of New York City.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.