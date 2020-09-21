MAX to perform 'Colour Vision' in its entirety live from LA's Greek Theater on Thursday

Colour Vision Records/Sony Music Entertainment

MAX is giving his new album Colour Vision a grand debut this week.

He’ll be performing the album, which came out on Friday, live in its entirety during a full-produced livestream from The Greek Theater in L.A. on Thursday. The concert, presented by Amazon Music, will be streamed on Twitch. The show starts at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

“The Colour Vision show Live from The Greek Theatre is going to be the most special live experience we’ve ever put together,” MAX says in a statement.

“A life-size Rubik’s cube, technicolor lighting, tons of musical surprises and a bit of Korean in there. I hope people feel the energy and a sprinkle of magic through their screens.”

The “life-size Rubik’s cube” refers to the album artwork, which features MAX sitting on top of a giant Rubik’s Cube. The “bit of Korean” is a reference to MAX’s single “Blueberry Eyes,” a collaboration with Suga of BTS, which hit number-one on the worldwide iTunes chart last week.

By Andrea Dresdale

