MAX sings on 'Live with Kelly & Ryan,' says he "can't complain" about quarantine

Disney DTCIMAX appeared on Live with Kelly & Ryan on Wednesday to sing his new single, "Where Am I At" -- and shared that his current quarantine situation is about the best possible scenario.

The "Lights Down Low" singer is living in his family's home with his mom and dad, his wife, his musical director, Ryan, and his dog. "It's cute. I can't complain," says MAX.



"My mom's spoiling me, she's making cookies while we're in the studio, my wife's here, I've got my, basically my second wife, which is Ryan," MAX laughed. "I've got my actual wife, which is Emily, my parents, it's a family affair! And then our dog Wink is the star, he's a little one-eyed Yorkie, he's amazing."

Before singing "Where Am I At," MAX dedicated his performance to "all of the amazing doctors and nurses...we'd be lost without you...and anyone that's loss someone during this time."

"Where Am I At" will appear on MAX's upcoming album, Colour Vision, due out in May. He's described it as being about the moment when you realize that the person you love is truly gone and you'll never see or speak to them again.

