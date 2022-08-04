MAX releases ‘Kill Bill’-styled music video for “Wasabi”

Courtesy Warner Records

MAX released the official music video for his new single “Wasabi,” which pays tribute to Uma Thurman‘s Kill Bill and Mike Myers‘ Austin Powers.

The music video stars MAX and his wife, ﻿Emily Schneider, as crime fighting vigilantes while ﻿Cheaper by the Dozen ﻿star ﻿Alyson Stoner plays the comedic villain.

Schneider wears a lime green tracksuit, reminiscent of Thurman’s character The Bride, as she tracks down the goons who kidnapped her lover, MAX.

“When we wrote ‘Wasabi,’ I immediately knew I wanted something Kill Bill/Austin Powers inspired,” the singer told ﻿Rolling Stone﻿. “My wife is a total bada**, and I knew she could pull it off and be the superstar of the video.”

“Once I found out my friend Alyson Stoner was on board to play our perfect villain, it was game over,” he added.

The track features the sensual lyrics, “Baby, you got that body/ That extra little something, wasabi/ Sweat through my shirt, takе it off me/ Come on now.”

“Wasabi” and the previously released “Gucci Bag” are slated to both appear on his forthcoming new album. MAX is heading out on tour starting this October, with a pit stop planned first in Santa Ana, California, on October 17.

