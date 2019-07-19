MAX debuts soulful track, "Acid Dreams"

Colour Vision Records

Colour Vision RecordsMAX has debuted his new single, a soulful funk-inspired track called “Acid Dreams.”

On the song, which features a guest verse from rapper Felly, MAX sings about his appreciation for the woman in his life.

“You’re beautiful/Something like these acid dreams/Acid dreams/You’re something I ain’t used to girl/And I’m gon’ give you everything/Everything,” he sings on the chorus.

In a statement, MAX says he wrote the first verse to the song “instantaneously” in front of his wife while she was in the room and that he “knew immediately that this was a special record.”

He describes the follow-up track to "Love Me Less" as “one of the most soulful tracks" from his upcoming sophomore album.

MAX will perform "Love Me Less" on Live with Kelly and Ryan on July 25. He's currently in the middle of his Intimate AF tour -- visit his website for details.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.