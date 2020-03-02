MAX announces new album 'Colour Vision' coming May 22; new tour dates

Colour Vision Records/Sony Music Entertainment

MAX began teasing his new album a year ago and now he's finally announced its arrival, along with new tour dates.

The new album, Colour Vision, will be out May 22. A few days prior, on May 19, MAX will embark on the first leg of his North American tour in San Diego.

Pre-sale tickets for the tour go on sale starting today at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 6 at 10 a.m. local time at MAXMusicOfficial.com/tour.

Colour Vision, the follow-up to 2016’s Hell’s Kitchen Angel, features the brand new single, “Where Am I At,” which MAX released Friday along with an accompanying music video.

MAX explained the meaning behind the emotional track in a statement, saying, “‘Where Am I At’ is about the moment you realize you will never hug, never talk with, never say I love you to someone that means everything to you.”

He adds, “The moment you know they’re truly gone and all that’s left of them is what you remember. I didn’t know who I was anymore knowing I’d never be able to see her again.”

