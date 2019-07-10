Matt Nathanson salutes Chicago with EP of covers of Richard Marx, Fall Out Boy and Cheap Trick hits

Acrobat Records/Crush Music via AWALMatt Nathanson isn't from Chicago, but the Windy City holds a special place in his heart -- and now it's inspired an entire EP.

Postcards (from Chicago), arriving July 26, finds the "Come On Get Higher" singer/songwriter covering songs by artists either from or associated with Chicago, including Richard Marx, Fall Out Boy, Chance the Rapper and Cheap Trick.

"I played Chicago's House Of Blues with John Mayer and Howie Day in the summer of 2001 and it CHANGED me," Matt explains in a statement. "I'd been making records and touring for a few years at that point, but I'd never experienced a place where people hung on the music like that...even when they didn’t really know who I was."

"The crowd was on my side from the first note, and they carried me along for the whole set," he continues. "Chicago blew my mind."

Matt recorded the EP while on tour last summer when he was able to get access to a recording studio owned by famed Chicago band Wilco.

Among the songs Matt covers on the EP is Richard Marx's "Hold On to the Nights," and Marx himself makes an appearance on Matt's cover of Cheap Trick's "Surrender." Matt also recorded Fall Out Boy's song "Hum Hallelujah," and enlisted Fall Out Boy singer Patrick Stump to sing on his cover of Chance the Rapper's "Same Drugs."

The day the EP comes out, Matt will play two shows in Evanston, Illinois. Tickets go sale July 12 at 10 a.m. CT, but you can access the pre-sale, which starts tomorrow at 10 a.m. CT, by signing up to Matt's mailing list by 7 p.m. CT tonight.

Here's the track list:

"Same Drugs (feat. Patrick Stump)," orig. by Chance The Rapper

"Hum Hallelujah," orig. by Fall Out Boy

"Perfect World," orig. by Liz Phair

"Surrender" (feat. Richard Marx), orig. by Cheap Trick

"Hold on to the Nights," orig. by Richard Marx

"Whiskey Bottle," orig. by Uncle Tupelo

