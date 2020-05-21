Matchbox Twenty tour postponed: "We'll just hit it that much harder" in 2021

Atlantic Records

Atlantic RecordsMatchbox Twenty's dream of being able to say they were touring IN 2020 is over before it even began. The band is the latest music act to announce that their summer tour, scheduled to start in July, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We were really looking forward to seeing everyone this summer but we must put everyone’s safety first. So, sadly, we will be rescheduling all North American dates until next year," reads the message on singer Rob Thomas' Instagram. "We’ll be announcing 2021 dates as soon as possible. Please stay safe and healthy and we look forward to seeing you in 2021."

Prior to the official announcement, Rob Thomas told ABC Audio that the postponement was coming.

"I would be scared to go out and tour, and I wouldn't want to be responsible for what could happen if we were the people that brought that many people together," he explained.

The singer, who lives just outside of New York City, has been social distancing for months, and says getting up close and personal with the fans is what he's going to miss the most.

"It's that closeness. Like, I didn't really realize how much I liked interacting with people, and not being able to do it sometimes is a real bummer," he tells ABC Audio. "Especially when part of the charge of what you get out of what you do is sharing that moment live, and you have the shared experience with you and a group of people."

"So I'm going to miss that a lot this this summer, and I think we'll just hit it even that much harder when we finally can again," he adds. "But the music doesn't stop and the writing continues to happen."

We were really looking forward to seeing everyone this summer but we must put everyone’s safety first. So, sadly, we will be rescheduling all North American dates until next year. We’ll be announcing 2021 dates as soon as possible. Please stay safe and healthy. pic.twitter.com/N7N2Y3fhK7 — Rob Thomas (@ThisIsRobThomas) May 20, 2020



Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.