Matchbox Twenty – Know Before You Go

Matchbox Twenty’s Slow Dream Tour is Friday, July 7 at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre! Here’s what you need to know

TICKETS & ACCESS:

-Tickets are mobile tickets! Make sure you have them ready to go!

PARKING:

-Parking opens two hours prior to scheduled gate time

-Parking is free, but upgrades are available for purchase

TIMELINE:

Box Office opens at 4:30 PM

Gates open at 5:30 PM

Show begins at 7 PM

BAG POLICY:

-All bags are subject to search upon entry. Guests have the right to refuse a bag search and the venue has the right to refuse entry. If you have any items that are not allowed into the venue please return them to your vehicle.

For more info on venue policies, click HERE