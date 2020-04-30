Masks don't lie: Shakira donates ventilators, PPE to health care workers in her hometown

Xavi MenosShakira is always ready to help out her Colombian hometown, "Whenever, Wherever."

The star has just donated thousands of N95 masks for use by health care workers in Barranquilla [bah'-ran-KEE yah], Colombia, where she was born and raised. She also provided ventilators for use by COVID-19 patients.

The mayor of Barranquilla saluted Shakira, tweeting a video of himself wearing a mask while standing with several hazmat-suited workers, all holding the new masks.

He captioned the video, "One of the most beloved Barranquilleras in the world is @shakira, and she is also one of the people who most loves this city. Huge thank you for your contribution of thousands of N95 masks for our health care workers, and ventilators that will save lives."

Shakira retweeted the video and wrote, "Thanks to the Mayor's team for helping us coordinate this effort, I hope that we will continue adding resources to protect our own!"

There are over 6,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Colombia.

Gracias al equipo de Alcaldía por ayudarnos a coordinar este esfuerzo, espero que mas sigamos sumando recursos para proteger a los nuestros! https://t.co/VejqIE0c8C — Shakira (@shakira) April 30, 2020

