Masked Wolf’s debut mixtape, ‘Astronomical,’ arrives September 10

“Astronaut in the Ocean” rapper Masked Wolf has announced the release of his debut mixtape, Astronomical.

The 17-track project, arriving September 10, will include “Astronaut in the Ocean” as well as the previously released tracks “Bop,” “Say So” and “Gravity Glidin.”

Ahead of the album’s release, the Australian rapper has dropped a new track, “Razors Edge,” featuring X Ambassadors, along with a cinematic video. X Ambassadors frontman Sam Harris says, “Masked and I were on a Zoom call, working on a completely different song. We finished that one up, and he said ‘What else you got?’”

“We’d had the original beat/hook for ‘Razors Edge’ for a couple months, and I was dying to get someone really dope on it,” Harris adds. “So I played that one for him. He wrote verses literally in front of me right then and there.”

Masked Wolf says, “’Razors Edge’ has such a unique sound..as soon as I heard it, I told Sam that it was mine and nobody else could have it. From there, the magic happened.”

Masked Wolf, born Harry Michael, recently received a special Australian award celebrating one billion streams of “Astronaut in the Ocean,” according to Billboard. Other recipients of the award include Lorde, Five Seconds of Summer, Goyte, Sia, Dean Lewis and Tones & I.

Here’s the track listing for Astronomical:

“Astronomical”

“Just Names”

“Gravity Glidin”

“Razors Edge” (Feat. X Ambassadors)

“Say So”

“Bop”

“Where’s Wally”

“Ain’t Gonna Change”

“Pandemonium”

“Paper Planes”

“Interstellar”

“Tightrope” (Feat. NICOLOSI)

“Work”

“Galaxy Garden”

“Reflections”

“Thief In The Night” (Feat. Kevin Gates)

“Astronaut in the Ocean”

