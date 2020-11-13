Mary J. Blige Covers Wham!’s ‘Last Christmas’

Mary J. Blige is covering the classic Christmas song from Wham! “Last Christmas.”

The song is one of many classic Christmas songs that will be covered by new and established artists for Amazon Music.

Get a little taste here. I LOVE IT!!!

“I’ve always loved how ‘Last Christmas’ walks the line between being upbeat and heartbroken — all while still remaining one of the catchiest holiday songs,” Blige said in a press statement. “It’s one of the most unique holiday songs, and I’m excited for my fans to hear my take on it this holiday season on Amazon Music.”

Also this month, Mary will re-release her memorable album My Life. The release, coming November 20, will feature commentary from Mary.

What is your favorite Christmas song?