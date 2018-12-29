Marvel Fans Are Freaking Out About Robert Downey Jr.’s Contract Ending With ‘Avengers: Endgame’

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 21: Robert Downey Jr attends the European premiere of "The Avengers: Age Of Ultron" at Westfield London on April 21, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

This may be old news to some, but some Marvel fans had no idea that Robert Downey Jr.’s contract will be ending after Avengers: Endgame. Chris Evans had already spilled the beans, revealing that Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr and himself have all fulfilled their contractual obligations to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

A tweet from @downeysduckling that posted the news as “Breaking News” caused fans to freak out. Although most of the responses were funny and sarcastic, tweets about people harming themselves, being depressed, calling for Downey’s contract to be renewed for Christmas and pleads to Downey himself were plentiful.

Are you shocked to hear the news of Robert Downey Jr.’s contract expiring? Will you continue to watch Marvel after the actors “retire?”