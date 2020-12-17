Martha Stewart Decorates Weed-Shaped Christmas Cookies With Snoop Dogg For Corporate Event

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg teamed up again for a Christmas cookie Zoom class for a salesforce corporate event.

Over 400,000 people watched Martha and Snoop decorate Christmas cookies in a variety of shapes and sizes, including weed and dog-shaped cookies.

Martha isn’t just honoring Snoop with the marijuana-inspired creations she also has her own line of CBD products and cannabidiol products with Canopy Growth.

Are you over 50 and enjoying CBD and marijuana for the first time? Were you previously opposed to CBD and THC products? Why did you choose to use CBD and THC products later in life?