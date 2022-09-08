Marshmello teams with ESPN for new ﻿’Monday Night Football’﻿ theme remix

Courtesy ESPN

Watching Monday Night Football on ESPN has become even more exciting, thanks to superstar DJ Marshmello.

With the official start of football season happening tonight with a game between the Buffalo Bills and Super Bowl champs the Los Angeles Rams, it was announced Thursday that Marshmello teamed with ESPN to put his own chart-topping spin on the “Heavy Action” theme song that plays during football games. The remixed theme will also soundtrack promotional spots during football season.

Marshmello, the creator behind hits such as “Happier” and “Leave Before You Love Me,” is the fourth artist to team with the sports broadcaster, but the first to remix the famous football theme.

“Working with ESPN is a dream come true as Monday Night Football and the NFL have been a part of my life ever since I can remember,” the Grammy nominee said in a statement. “Having the opportunity to put my own spin on an iconic song that NFL fans everywhere recognize was an amazing opportunity.”

According to a press release, the new tune puts a “contemporary vibe” to the over 50-year tune, which was first composed in 1970.

You will get to hear his twist in full on the “Heavy Action” theme next week, when the Denver Broncos take on the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, September 12 at 8 p.m. ET. You can catch the game on ESPN, its streaming services and ABC.

In the meantime, the DJ shared a brief “Mello Made It Right” teaser to his YouTube page.

