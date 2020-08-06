Marshmello is a cartoon character in his new kid-friendly animated series, 'Mellodees'

Kids love Marshmello — 40% of his YouTube audience is under 13 — so it’s no surprise that he and his team, The Shalizi Group, have created content just for them.

They’ve launched a YouTube animated series for ages two to six, called Mellodees, featuring a cute singing robot named Dee and EDM versions of beloved children’s songs. Now, Marshmello is making a cameo appearance in the series, as a cartoon character called Lil Mello.

A new Mellodees episode built around the classic song “The Wheels on the Bus” features a bus driver who’s none other than Lil Mello — and he’s so adorable he could give Baby Yoda a run for his money.

In addition to EDM-flavored takes on tunes like “Itsy Bitsy Spider” and “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star,” Mellodees also features topics like self-care, diversity, physical and mental well-being, community and culture. Marshmello’s team felt that amid COVID-19, when kids’ screen time is at an all-time high, it was important to create quality programming for them.

And for bigger kids and adults, Marshmello’s latest hit is his collab with Halsey, “Be Kind.”

By Andrea Dresdale

