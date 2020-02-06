Mars Meets the Mouse: Bruno Mars to star in and produce new Disney musical movie

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagicBruno Mars has either appeared in or lent his voice to two movies so far: 1992's Honeymoon in Vegas and 2014's Rio 2. But now, he's ready to take center stage with a full-fledged starring role in a musical film that he'll also produce.

Bruno has teamed with Disney for the movie deal. While the plot is a secret, Deadline reports the film will include mostly original music that Bruno will both write and perform.

The publication notes that the Disney deal has come about after "months of discussion" between Bruno and Walt Disney production president Sean Bailey, who also made the deal for Disney to release the movie version of Hamilton.

The next step is to find a writer, or a writer-director, to turn the two men's idea into a film.

Bruno celebrated the deal by tweeting a video of himself playing the piano, and the caption, "If your heart is in your dream No request is too extreme When you wish upon a Star.” He added the hashtags #ImGoingtoDisneyland and #MarsMeetsTheMouse.



Bruno's most recent album was 2016's 24K Magic, which won him a slew of Grammys, including Album of the Year, and Record and Song of the Year for the title track.

