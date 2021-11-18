‘Marry Me’ ﻿trailer shows an emotionally distraught Jennifer Lopez marrying Owen Wilson

Barry Wetcher/Universal Pictures

Marry Me, the movie starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, is shaping up to be the perfect gift for Valentine’s Day. The trailer was released Thursday, giving fans their first look at how an unlikely romance is sparked by one bad decision.

Jennifer stars as Kat Valdez, a music sensation who is betrayed by her boyfriend, Bastian, played by Maluma, on their wedding day. The elaborate plan involved the two performing their new song, “Marry Me,” before exchanging vows on stage that will be broadcast live to 20 million fans. But before the curtain rises, a horrified Kat learns the paparazzi caught Bastian was caught locking lips with another woman and the videos are going viral.

When the brokenhearted diva tries telling the audience why there isn’t a wedding, she spots Owen’s character, Charlie Gilbert, holding a “Marry Me” sign in the crowd and makes the rash decision to take him up on his offer. Against his better judgement, the divorced father agrees to become Kat’s new husband.

The two grapple with the ensuing media frenzy and Kat learns her snap decision has put her career on the line.

“I started something last night and if I don’t finish it, I’ll look crazy. We gotta get out in front of this,” she tells her agent, played by Game of Thrones‘ John Bradley. “I don’t want to be the punchline.”

She and Charlie soon agree to stay married until everything blows over and then quietly part ways, but their hearts may have other plans.

Marry Me, based on the graphic novel by Bobby Crosby, arrives in theaters February 11, 2022. To further tease the movie, Jennifer released “On My Way,” one of the original songs she wrote that will appear in the film.

