Marriott Hotels Stopping The Little Bottles Of Shampoo!

You won’t be able to take the little bottles of shampoo from Marriott hotels after next year.

The hotel chain has announced they will stop supplying the small plastic shampoo, conditioner and bath gel containers in December 2020.

They will be replaced by wall-mounted dispensers or bigger bottles depending on the hotel.

Marriott is the world’s largest hotel chain. They are following other hospitality brands with this move to be more environmentally conscious.

Will you miss the tiny bottles? How many do you have in your bathroom right now? I have a zillion!!!!!