Maroon 5's "Sugar" video is first by a group to reach three billion views

While Maroon 5's video for "Girls Like You" got a lot of attention, the clip for their 2015 single "Sugar" has quietly been racking up the views on YouTube.

According to the World Music Awards Facebook page, the clip, directed by Wedding Crashers director David Dobkin, has racked up three billion views. That makes it not only the eighth most-viewed music video on YouTube, but also the most-viewed clip ever by a group.

In the clip, Maroon 5 is seen "crashing" a variety of weddings, while performing the song.

The most-viewed music video of all time on YouTube is "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, which has racked up more than 6.5 billion views.

