Maroon 5 to release new single May 19, perform on ‘The Voice’ season finale

Mathieu Bitton

Back in March, Maroon 5‘s Adam Levine said the band was working on a “special” song that he called “one of the best things we will have put out in a long time.” Well, we’ll finally get to hear it next week.

The song, called “Middle Ground,” arrives on May 19. On May 23, Maroon 5 will be back at Adam’s old stomping grounds, The Voice, to perform it on the show’s season finale. That day will also see the premiere of the song’s music video, directed by David Dobkin. Wedding Crashers director Dobkin was also behind the camera for Maroon 5’s videos for “Sugar,” “Memories” and “Girls Like You.”

The song is described as “an anthem unlike anything else in their catalog,” which carries a message of “fragility and humanity on both a personal and universal scale.” It also, according to a press release, “harks back to the … spirit of” Songs About Jane, the group’s 2002 debut.

Maroon 5 will resume their M5LV Las Vegas residency show at Dolby Live at Park MGM in July.

