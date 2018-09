I really hope this means they bring Christina Aguilera and Mick Jagger on stage for Moves Like Jagger!!!

Us Weekly is reporting that Maroon 5 has “pretty much accepted” the gig.

This season’s NFL title game will be played in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3rd, 2019.

Justin Timberlake performed in Minneapolis for last year’s Super Bowl and did a half way ok job.

Who’s your FAV of all time half time performer? Mine – of course PRINCE!!