Maroon 5 to be first US act to play in Canada since pandemic

Travis Schneider

Let them play, eh? Maroon 5 will be the first U.S. act to cross the Canadian border and perform for fans since the beginning of the pandemic.

Canada recently opened their borders to vaccinated Americans and permanent residents for the first time since closing on March 18, 2020, Billboard reports. The recent change means that the band can keep their scheduled performance set for September 2 in Toronto and will also make them the first major U.S. act to play in the country since reopening.

In a statement to Billboard, Arthur Fogel, chairman of global touring for Live Nation, said of the reopening, “This step opens possibilities to get Canada back on the touring map for sure. Some artists already have shows planned with more conversations picking up.”

Live Nation previously announced that, beginning October 4, they will mandate all concertgoers and acts to furnish a recent negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination to be allowed entry. Additionally, all workers at its venues, festivals, offices or events must be fully vaccinated by October 4.

Live Nation Entertainment President and CEO Michael Rapino told the outlet in a statement, “Vaccines are going to be your ticket back to shows, and as of October 4th we will be following the model we developed for Lollapalooza and requiring this for artists, fans and employees at Live Nation venues and festivals everywhere possible in the US.”

