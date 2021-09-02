Maroon 5 teams up with Prizeo to give away a trip to see them in LA

Travis Schneider

Maroon 5 is currently on tour in support of their most recent album, JORDI, and they want you to come see them…while raising money for a good cause.

The band has teamed up with Prizeo to give fans a chance to win a VIP trip to L.A. to see their October 2 concert at the Banc of California Stadium. In addition to the tickets, your airfare and hotel are also part of the prize.

To enter, you just need to donate a minimum of 10 bucks to Pablove, a charity that helps to improve the lives of children living with cancer through the arts. It also helps fund cutting-edge pediatric cancer research.

“This cause is really important to us, so it means a lot that you help us support this incredible organization,” the band notes on its Prizeo page.

And as always with Prizeo, the more money you give, the more entries you’ll get and the greater your chances become to win the contest. Ten bucks gets you 100 entries, but if you donate $50, you’ll get 600 entries, while a thousand-dollar donation gets you a thousand entries.

