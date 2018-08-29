Maroon 5 Selling Their Stuff!?!

Are they breaking up?! No, just getting new stuff! And the reason for the sale – I love!

Keyboardist and guitarist Jesse Carmichael says: “I like the idea of road cases being passed down through different bands,” Carmichael said. “It’s nice to know that there’s some history there when you put your gear in a case that’s been all around the world with a band.”

A chrome Shure wireless microphone lead singer Adam Levine used while on tour supporting 2007’s It Won’t Be Soon Before Long is among the items for sale!

HERE is more info and HERE is where you can buy the stuff starting tomorrow (Thursday 8/30)! What a coincidence – payday!