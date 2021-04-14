Maroon 5 scores another three-billion-view video; new milestones for Ariana Grande, BTS

Maroon 5‘s “Girls Like You” was one of their biggest hits ever, and now the video for the song has become their second-biggest video ever.

The 2018 video — which featured cameo appearances from famous females ranging from Ellen DeGeneres, Gal Gadot and Camila Cabello to race car driver Danica Patrick, Tiffany Haddish and gymnast Aly Raisman — has racked up more than three billion views.

It’s the second three-billion-view video for Maroon 5, after 2015’s “Sugar.” Coincidentally, or maybe not, both clips were directed by David Dobkin.

Fewer than 20 music videos have reached the three-billion-views level. Another one that just hit the milestone is “Bailando” by Enrique Iglesias, making it his most-viewed clip ever.

Meanwhile, 10 years after its release, LMFAO‘s 2011 hit “Party Rock Anthem” has just hit two billion views.

The most-viewed music video of all time, meanwhile, remains “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee. It’s now up to 7.2 billion views.

New additions to the billion-view video club include Ariana Grande‘s clip for “no tears left to cry” — making it her fifth video to rack up that many views — and “Dynamite” by BTS.

The K-pop superstars now have three videos that have hit a billion. “Dynamite” also holds the record for the most views of a music video in its first 24 hours: More than 101 million.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)