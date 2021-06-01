Maroon 5, Miley Cyrus, Jonas Brothers to headline Atlanta’s Music Midtown in September

Travis Schneider

Atlanta’s Music Midtown festival is the latest music event to announce its return for 2021, and it’s got a slew of big names as headliners: Maroon 5, Miley Cyrus, Jonas Brothers and DaBaby.

The two-day event, held September 18-19 in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park, also will feature Tate McCrae, Machine Gun Kelly, AJR, Surfaces, Lauv, 24kGoldn, Masked Wolf and tons more. Low-priced tickets are on sale now until tomorrow at 10 p.m. ET. If you wait until June 4 to purchase them, the price increases from $125 to $135.

Tickets are also available in plus, VIP and Super VIP tiers, and the more you spend, the more extra special amenities you’ll receive, from food, special viewing areas and dedicated entrances, to an open bar, golf court transportation between stages and, best of all, private air-conditioned restrooms.

