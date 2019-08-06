Maroon 5 keyboardist says Adam's departure from "The Voice" is "our new chapter"

Far Right: PJ Morton; ABC/Randy Holmes

Adam Levine's been a fixture on NBC's The Voice since the show began in 2011, but he's decided not to return for the new season. So what does that mean for his band, Maroon 5? The group's keyboardist tells ABC Radio, "It's our new chapter."

Asked how Adam's departure from The Voice will affect the band, PJ Morton, who's been with Maroon 5 for just under ten years, says, "Ultimately I just want him to be happy. [But] I was like, 'Oh, what's that mean?'"

"When I first joined the band there was no Voice and we would call rehearsals out of the blue," Morton explains. "When The Voice came, he kinda had a real job, he had to be somewhere at a certain time. So we'll see...it's a new decade, I imagine: Every 10 years, y'know, you come into something new. So this is just our new chapter."

But now that Adam has left The Voice, he'll presumably be spending more time with Maroon 5 -- which, PJ admits, may make it a little more difficult for him to juggle his own Grammy-winning solo career.



"It's a little harder now that Adam doesn't have a day job, y'know?" he laughs. "It's gonna be more challenging. I liked him at The Voice, you know, because he spent his time there and I could do my thing. But we've always found a way."

Meanwhile, the first fruits of the new chapter seem imminent: PJ says new music is coming, but he's not sure of the details.

"I know a new song supposed to be coming out pretty soon. We're always working," he tells ABC Radio. "I thought that song was supposed to be out...already -- but I guess it's coming!"

PJ's new solo album, Paul, is out Friday.

