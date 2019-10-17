Maroon 5 guitarist hopes new album is about more than just "relationships gone wrong"

Travis Schneider

Maroon 5 is in the middle of recording a new album, and guitarist James Valentine, for one, hopes that the new project will finally allow them to explore what he calls "a wider range of topics."

Speaking to Florida's Broward Palm Beach New Times, James says because the group's new single "Memories" is a stripped-down, mournful song about loss, it might point the way towards other songs that are more than about love and romance.

"I think every single that we’ve released has been about relationships gone wrong or that sort of subject matter, and I think 'Memories' might be the first single we’ve released that’s not just about that," James tells the paper. "It’s about something bigger."

He adds, "I think schematically, hopefully; lyrically, hopefully, it might open us up to include a wider range of topics. We’ll see -- we can never really predict where the creativity will go."

"Memories" is Maroon 5's 15th consecutive top-40 single, and the 22nd top-40 hit of their career. It currently sits at #20 on the Billboard Hot 100.

When Maroon 5's new album finally does appear, it'll be the follow-up to 2017's Red Pill Blues.

