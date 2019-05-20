Maroon 5 Breaks Billboard Record!

If it feels like you’ve been hearing Maroon 5’s Girls Like You for a while, it’s because you have!

The song just broke the record for the most weeks at number 1 by a group on the Billboard Adult Contemporary radio airplay chart.

Girls Like You has been on top for 23 weeks. The previous record holder for a group was Train for Hey, Soul Sister.

Maroon 5 has a few weeks to go in order to beat the overall number 1 Adult Contemporary airplay song record. Uncle Kracker’s Drift Away spent 28 weeks at the top in 2003.

What is your favorite Maroon 5 song? I am partial to “Harder To Breathe”!