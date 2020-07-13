Maroon 5 announces rescheduled North American tour dates

Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Entertainment Studios

Maroon 5 has announced new dates and routing for their North American tour, which was postponed until next summer due to COVID-19.

The 2021 dates will kick off July 15 in Chula Vista, CA and crisscross the U.S. through July, August and September, before wrapping in Los Angeles on October 2.

A new show at Madison Square Garden has been added on September 10, 2021 and the band’s shows in Hartford, CT at XFINITY Theater and Flushing, NY at CITI Field have been cancelled. Ticket holders for the CITI Field show will receive an email with an opportunity for a pre-sale for the MSG show, or have the option for a refund.

Tickets for the Madison Square Garden show will go on sale Friday, July 24 at 10 a.m.

All other tickets purchased for the 2020 tour will be honored for the new dates.

By Andrea Tuccillo

