Mark Ronson teases new Miley Cyrus music: "2020 is for the heartbreakers"

Courtesy RCA RecordsLast year, Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus teamed up for the single "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart." Now, according to Mark, Miley's flipping the script on that.

On Instagram, Mark posted a video containing a snippet of what appears to be new Miley music, along with images of her eyes and her body. On the bottom of the video, it says "New era starts now."

He captioned the video, "If 2019 was for the [heart]break, 2020 is for the [heart]breaker’s. Right, Miley? ...(very psyched for you all to hear this one, whenever mama says it’s OK)."

Some fans believe that the song on Mark's post is called "Bad Karma," but we'll just have to wait and find out. Meanwhile, last year, it appeared that Miley was planning a musical collaboration with boyfriend Cody Simpson called Bandit & Bardot -- it's not clear how that's going to fit in with her plans for 2020.

Miley herself has been teasing new music on Instagram, and has already booked two festival sets: BottleRock Napa Valley and Bonnaroo.

