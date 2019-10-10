Mark Ronson predicts “Old Town Road” will win Grammy gold next year

Collier Schorr

Collier SchorrIn a new interview with Rolling Stone, multi-Grammy award winner Mark Ronson dishes on who he thinks will take home the trophies in 2020.

“I mean, there’s no way Billie Eilish isn’t going to get something,” the super-producer predicts, though the nominations have yet to be announced. “’Old Town Road’ has gotta win, like, a s***load of stuff, obviously.”

Ronson adds that not only was the Lil Nas X tune a huge pop hit, it also has credibility because “it’s musically just like a f****** great song.”

“It has a great hook. It’s soulful, it’s melancholy,” he goes on. “You can’t just treat it like some sort of flash-in-the-pan-thing, like maybe some of the other crazy, number one–for-15-weeks type of songs.”

"Old Town Road" was in fact number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a record-breaking 19 weeks.

Of course, Mark’s own album, Late Night Feelings, could be in the running for Grammy nominations too, as well as the A Star Is Born soundtrack, which wasn’t eligible last year, even though the soundtrack's hit single, “Shallow,” was.

At the 2019 ceremony, Mark won two Grammys: one for “Shallow” and another for “Electricity,” the collab between his group Silk City and Dua Lipa. In the past, Ronson's won for “Uptown Funk” with Bruno Mars and his work on Amy Winehouse’s Back to Back album.

